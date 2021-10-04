The Pakistan High Commission in London launched the Oxford Pakistan Programme on September 30. The initiative aims to provide academic and research scholarships to Pakistani students.

The event was attended by a large number of Oxonians, senior Oxford academicians, scholars, and writers including Malala Yousafzai; former editor of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger; President of Wolfson College, Sir Tim Hitchens; Principal of Lady Margaret Hall, Prof. Christine Gerrard; and Principal of Linacre College, Prof Nick Brown; and renowned author Victoria Schofield.

Moreover, under the programme, students will be given a chance to study at Oxford University. It includes graduate scholarships for deserving students, visiting fellowships for Pakistani faculty members, and special lectures on eastern philosophy. Pakistanis in the United Kingdom have pledged over £500,000 for the programme and promised help in the future as well.

Furthermore, the Oxford Pakistan Programme was founded by two Oxford alums, Haroon Zaman and Talha Pirzada. Adeel Malik is, on the other hand, the academic head of the project.

Delighted to announce the launch of Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP), a major new initiative on education and public diplomacy at @UniofOxford OPP will generate scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students & consolidate Pakistan-related academic activities @oxfordgiving pic.twitter.com/sy5FOqNmXz — Adeel Malik (@AdeelMalikOx) October 3, 2021

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turne described the Oxford Pakistan Programme as a milestone in strengthening academic linkages between the UK and Pakistan. He said that the 1.6 million British Pakistani community is a living bridge between the UK and Pakistan.