A plane got stuck under overbridge in New Delhi

A video is getting viral on social media about a plane being struck under a foot overbridge in New Delhi.

Resources privy to the matter said that the incident happened on the Delhi-Gurgaon highway near the Indian capital’s IGI airport.

The video shows the Air India plane stuck mid-way, as half its body crossed underneath the foot overbridge while the other half got stuck.

Shortly after the video went viral, the airline said there was no information of any mishap and that it was a scrapped plane. The plane was being transported by its new owner who purchased it from the airline.

“This is an old, scrapped aircraft which has already been sold off by us. There is no additional information as it involves the person to whom it has been sold off,” The Times of India quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

The official further maintained, “The aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport’s fleet… it is being transported without any wings. It appears to be a scrapped plane and the driver may have made a judgment of error while transporting it.”