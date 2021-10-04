Court impeaches Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, sons in sexual abuse case

LAHORE: On Monday, a local court impeached Mufti Aziz ur Rehman and his five sons for raping a madrassah student.

Rana Rashid, the Judicial Magistrate, narrated charges against Mufti Aziz, and his sons, Altaf Rehman, Atiq Rehman, Atta Rehman, Wasee Rehman, and Latif Rehman.

However, they all maintained their innocence against the charges. The court ordered the prosecution department to produce its witnesses at the next hearing to record their testimonies.

According to the case challan, the cleric sexually abused his student by assuring him help in passing his exam. On the other hand, a forensic report confirmed the authenticity of viral videos in which he was seen sexually abusing the student.

A total of 22 witnesses have been listed in the challan.

Earlier, on June 20, Mufti Aziz ur Rehman of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore was detained after his video went viral on social media. Following the incident, an FIR was registered on the complaint of the student at North Cantt Police Station.