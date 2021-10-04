PPP leader Khursheed Shah admitted to hospital after complaining toothache

SUKKUR: On Monday, the detained Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Syed Khursheed Shah has been admitted to the hospital after a severe toothache, Daily Times reported.

He has been moved to the Civil Hospital Sukkur from the jail, where he will be checked up.

On the other hand, Shah is currently facing jail in the assets beyond known sources of income case. It must be noted that PPP MNA Khursheed Shah was shifted to jail from NICVD Sukkur on September 2.

He was receiving treatment at the cardiac hospital since his arrest and the Sindh govt had announced NICVD as his sub-jail.

Earlier in July, The Sindh High Court had rejected reports submitted from the Sindh government, NICVD, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the prolonged stay of PPP MNA Khursheed Shah at the cardiac hospital after being declared as sub-jail.

The SHC had expressed its dissatisfaction over the prolonged stay of Khursheed Shah in the NICVD and remarked that the home department has unnecessarily declared the health facility as a sub-jail.