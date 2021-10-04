Hafeez gets back to normal after suffering from dengue fever

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will start practicing from Monday (today) after recovering from dengue fever.

Earlier, following his illness, Hafeez took leave from the first leg of the National T20 Cup — which was held in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — and came back to Lahore.

The all-rounder will tell his team, Central Punjab, about his availability when he checks his fitness level. However, the second leg of the National T20 Cup will start on October 6. The right-handed batsman is also part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue

Hafeez was diagnosed with dengue on September 28. The cricketer had gone through food poisoning shortly after reaching Islamabad for the National T20 Cup.

Due to a gastrointestinal virus, Hafeez withdrew from the first leg of the National T20 Cup. After he returned, doctors had taken a blood sample of the cricketer and according to medical reports, his dengue test came positive.