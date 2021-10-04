Balochistan coalition yet to resolve differences with antagonized members

QUETTA: The political crisis in Balochistan’s ruling coalition led by BAP has yet to be resolved after reservations of estranged legislators still persist.

A reconciliation committee trying to iron out the differences with the estranged members of the provincial legislature.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has met with nine estranged provincial legislators including ministers in the past two days to resolve the differences, sources said.

The chief minister will probably meet with more alienated members of the ruling coalition today.

Provincial government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani earlier said that CM has met seven estranged MPAs at their homes since yesterday morning.

Commenting on a no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition, Shahwani said that the government had no fear of this move. Because the PDM was not in position to exert pressure over the government.

Earlier, CM Jam Kamal said that he had a meeting with six lawmakers in a good atmosphere and would resolve their issues.

“Some individuals wanted to create more differences and wanted us to react to each other. But Alhamdulillah we all have shown great responsibility and respect to each other,” he said.

In another development, the ruling BAP has announced to organise intra-party elections at the earliest. Jamal Kamal Khan has stepped down as the president.

The ruling political party summoned a session of BAP divisional organisers, district presidents and general secretaries on October 12.