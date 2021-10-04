PIA resumes flight operations for Kuwait

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finally resumed its Kuwait operation. It will operate in the Sultanate after a ban for a long time due to Covid among other reasons.

The national flag carrier will start operations biweekly after the months-long ban. Kuwait had imposed a ban on it even when Kuwaiti air services continued operations in Pakistan.

CEO PIA Arshad Malik thanked the aviation minister and the aviation secretary for materializing the ban-lifting.

Earlier last month, the CAA made a request to Kuwait’s DG Civil Aviation. It requested him to allow PIA to resume flights to and from the Gulf state.

“While our national air carrier has been vehemently pursuing operating flights to/from Kuwait, your esteemed Authority has not approved the same and our letter has also not been responded to,” a reminder sent to Kuwait’s aviation regulator by CAA read.

“In cognizance of the spirit of reciprocity, it was our desire that your esteemed Authority may approve the requested flight operation of PIAC to/from Kuwait especially in the backdrop of the utmost facilitation that has been extended by Pakistan CAA to Kuwait designated airlines despite the challenges that the COVID pandemic posed.