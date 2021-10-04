Govt fully focusing on agriculture sector: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that for the first time in the history of the country, the PTI-led government will materialise the dream of agricultural development with modernising farming techniques.

Kamyab Pakistan is a positive initiative of the government through which people will get interest-free loans, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan’s current Affair program.

He said, the farmers will also be able to get loans in order to increase the production of crops, adding, it is for the first time that the government is focusing on the agricultural sector and a subsidy is being provided to farmers. Hopefully, this program will motivate the young farmers to increase agricultural production, he added.