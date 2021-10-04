Taliban’s special unit kills several Daesh terrorists in Kabul

KABUL: The Taliban’s special unit Sunday night in an operation killed several Daesh terrorists and destroyed their hideout in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday.

All terrorists present in the hideout were killed in the raid and the operation against Daesh terrorists remained successful, Mujahid said. According to the reports Taliban fighters conducted operations in Kabul’s northern suburb-Police District 17, Khair Khana. Three terrorists were reportedly killed in the operation, sources said. In the area gunfire from light and heavy weapons as well as two explosions were also confirmed by residents.

The operation was launched hours after a suicide attack in Eid Gah mosque where Taliban authorities had gathered. Several were killed and over 20 were wounded in the suicide attack. Three suspects were arrested following Sunday’s explosion.