ICIJ’s Pandora Papers disappoint opposition: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the revelations made in Pandora Papers had disappointed the ‘euphoric’ opposition. According to the International Consortium of International Journalists (ICIJ), Prime Minister Imran Khan did not own any off shore company, the minister said in a tweet.

اپوزیشن کے الٹی قلا بازیاں لگانے والے اراکین کو شدید مایوسی ہوئی۔ #ICIJ کے مطابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کے نام پر کوئی آف شور کمپنی نہیں ہے۔

وزیراعظم عمران خان انٹرنیشنل صادق اور امین بھی ہے اور

#PandoraPapers میں آنے والے کیخلاف قانون کے مطابق تحقیقات بھی کروائے گے pic.twitter.com/k4APbpCV9I — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) October 3, 2021

Honesty and righteousness of PM Imran has also been proved at international level, he added. Farrukh reiterated the prime minister’s decision of launching the investigation against those citizens who were named in Pandora Papers.