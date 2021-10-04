Punjab reports 234 cases of dengue in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 234 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever in the province during the last 24 hours.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch stated that there are 234 cases. Lahore has reported 153 dengue fever infections out of 234 in the province.

“This year 2423 dengue fever cases have surfaced in Punjab so far,” the health secretary said. “In Lahore has reported 1887 dengue fever cases in this season,” Imran Sikandar said.

Presently 341 patients of dengue are in hospitals across the province. 182 of them are in hospitals of Lahore, the health secretary said.

Punjab’s top health official advised the masses to keep themselves safe from the dengue virus in the monsoon season. People should also ensure draining out of the accumulated rainwater from their areas.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said.