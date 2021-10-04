PM to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate today his government’s much ambitious Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP).

Under the programme, we will grant soft loans worth Rs1.4 trillion to 3.7 million families.

The programme consists of five components, including interest-free loans for farmers under the Kamyab Kisan programme. It will provide financing up to Rs500,000 for setting up a business under the Kamyab Karobar programme. It will also include financing for construction of housing units under Sasta Ghar scheme. And also provision of skilled based scholarships to youth.

We will also link Sehat Insaf Card with the KPP.

Earlier, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that we have made all necessary preparations for the inauguration of the programme. The Kamyab Pakistan Programme is a unique one. It will also play a key role in alleviating poverty in the country, he explained.

It is designed to change the lives of underprivileged sections of society and empower them financially, the finance minister said. He added that this is the first programme of its kind in Pakistan. It will connect banks and also low-income groups through microfinance institutions.