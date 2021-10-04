PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat resigns

KARACHI: PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Sunday night tweeted about his resignation. He said he has sent his resignation as a member of the National Assembly.

“Have sent my resignation as a member of the National Assembly,” tweeted Aamir Liaquat. “May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz.”

However, this is not the first time that the PTI leader has announced his resignation.

Last year in July, Liaquat had tweeted that he had had enough of his constituents’ suffering from loadshedding. Hence, he was resigning from the National Assembly.

“I confess that I am a helpless MNA of Karachi and unable to provide electricity to the people of Karachi. I also cannot see the people of my city suffer. Therefore, I will ask the prime minister for time and submit my resignation,” the former MQM member had said.

However, following a meeting with the prime minister, Aamir Liaquat had clarified that he was taking back his decision. As PM Imran Khan refused to accept his resignation.

“After a long meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected my four-page resignation. I opened my heart and told the prime minister everything. The prime minister hailed my efforts for raising my voice for Karachi’s issues. He also said thinking about the public was the role of an elected leader,” he had said on Twitter.