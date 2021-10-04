Pak-Bulgaria agree to enhance economic cooperation

Pakistan and Bulgaria on Sunday agreed to enhance the bilateral economic cooperation in different sectors and intended to ensure investment in different potential areas of both sides.

Both the countries agreed to initiate the proposal for the investment in different potential areas including Information Technology (IT), Food Processing and Tourism Sectors for Investment, said a press release issued by the Board of Investment (BOI). Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Ms Fareena Mazhar received Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms Irena Gancheva in her office discussing the different areas of cooperation, economy and investment.

The Bulgarian ambassador further highlighted that there are a lot of opportunities and potential in terms of mutual investment between the two countries. The ambassador expressed special interest in Pakistan’s IT sector from an investment point of view and underscored the significance of Pakistan’s strategic location as a gateway to Asian market. She further added that Bulgaria shares its border with Turkey, making it the first country of the European Union in terms of its geographical location with respect to Asia and it can serve as a gateway to the European market for Pakistani products.