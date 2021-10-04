OGDCL injects 12 new wells in production gathering system

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the last fiscal year. “The injected wells include Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2, Saand-1 & 2, TAY South West-1, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Qadirpur-62 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 584,808 barrels and 12,092 MMcf respectively,” the company said in its financial report for the year 2020-21. During the period under review, the OGDCL acquired 2,539 Line Kilometers of 2D and 600 square kilometers of 3D seismic data, and 20 wells including 10 exploratory wells, eight development wells, and one re-entry well and one sidetrack well. Its exploratory efforts yielded six oil and gas discoveries as well. The company’s average net saleable crude oil, gas and LPG production stood at 36,892 barrels per day, 870 million cubic feet per day gas and 803 tons per day respectively, during the year under review.













