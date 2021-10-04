Kamyab Pakistan Program to be inaugurated on Monday

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kamyab Pakistan Program on Monday under which an amount of Rs1,400 billion would be provided to 3.7 million families as loans to eliminate poverty from the country.

He said that this initiative would help transform the lives of lower income people across the country, adding, all the arrangements for the inaugural ceremony of this very unique program have been finalized. He said that the program was specially designed keeping to empower and uplift the social and economic standards of the underprivileged segments of the society.

The program has five main components and under it the farming community across the country would also be provided interest free loans, he said adding that under Kamyab Karobar, interest free loan amounting upto Rs500,000 would be provided for small enterprises. The minister said that it was the first program of its kind in the country’s history under which the banks would be connected to the lowest income segment through micro-finance institutions, adding that it would also be a practical step of the state for bringing up the less privileged segments of the society.

The Finance Minister said that under the program financing facilities for “apna ghar loan” (Own home loan) scheme on easy installments would also be provided, adding, that it would be linked with other successful programs run by the incumbent government like skilled based scholarship scheme and “Insaf Sehat” (Insaf Health) card.