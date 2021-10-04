Cryptos consolidate gains with ether hits $3,435

The bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market continued for the fourth day in a row on Sunday despite overnight profit-taking activity, with the market capitalisation gaining 1.9 percent to reach $2.2 trillion as of 1330 hours GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, gained 0.75 percent to reach $48,063. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached $905.2 billion.

Likewise, ether (ETH) price went up by 3.89 percent to reach $3,435. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $403 billion.

Similarly, XRP price gained 4.62 percent to reach $1.08. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $107.9 billion after this increase.

Similarly, cardano (ADA) price gained 1.98 percent to reach $2.28. Its market capitalisation has reached $73.9 billion after this increase.

Following suit, dogecoin (Doge) price gained 2.65 percent to reach $0.224. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $29.4 billion.

According to experts, ether has broken through the resistance level and can hit the $4,000 mark. Visa revealed the concept of Universal Payment Channel through a layer-2 network powered by Ethereum. As the merger draws closer, ether reserves across exchanges are dropping. A brewing supply shock is likely to trigger a bull run, pushing the altcoin closer to triple halving.

According to them, ether reserves across exchanges have plunged consistently over the past few months. With declining reserves, analysts predict a brewing supply shock in ether. Historically, a drop in the circulating supply of a cryptocurrency is associated with a spike in its price.

A downtrend in supply further indicates that market participants are accumulating ether. The wallet addresses holding ether for less than 30 days are on an uptrend. Since July 2021, there has been a 43pc spike in wallet addresses holding ether for less than a month. Currently, there are 3.87 million wallet addresses holding 19.44 million ether based on data from a blockchain intelligence platform.

On the other hand, bitcoin (BTC) is facing the next level of resistance at $50,000 where some profit taking occurred in early September. Technical indicators show improving upside momentum on the daily chart. This means the intermediate-term uptrend is stabilising, albeit within a range of $40,000 support and $50,000 resistance. The relative strength index (RSI) is not yet overbought on the daily chart, which could keep buyers active over the short-term. On the weekly chart, the RSI is neutral, and upside momentum remains weak.