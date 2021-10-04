World Habitat Day to be marked today

World Habitat Day will be marked on Oct 4 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan aims to remind people that they are responsible for the habitat of future next generations. The UN’s World Habitat Day was first celebrated in 1986 with the theme “Shelter is My Right”. Various activities around the world will be organized in connection with the day to examine the problems of rapid urbanization and its impact on the environment and human poverty. World Habitat Day is celebrated on the first Monday of October every year. This year, it will be observed on October 4 across the globe. The day is recognised by the United Nations to reflect on the state or condition of towns and cities and promote the basic right to adequate shelter or housing for all. High population density, coupled with poor building techniques only results in a chaotic situation and enormous loss of lives. World Habitat Day aims to remind people across the world that they have the power and the responsibility to shape the future of towns and cities. The basic idea is to remind the world of the effects of urbanisation and its collective responsibility for the future of human habitat.













