Show-cause notice issued to Khursheed Shah for ‘secretly’ meeting Marriyum

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has issued a show-cause notice to veteran party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for ‘secretly’ meeting PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb at Central Jail Sukkur.

“This show cause is being issued to you in violation of code of conduct of party by conducting secret meeting with spokesperson of PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb al Central Jail Sukkur without taking senior party leadership into confidence,” the notice issued to Shah read. “As you are well aware, your act is in direct violation of party discipline. You are therefore given 7 days to respond to this notice and clarify your position,” the notice issued by PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari further said.

It is worth mentioning here that PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb had called on Khursheed Ahmed Shah in Sukkur central jail to inquire about his health. Political situation prevailing in the country was discussed in their meeting and Aurangzeb also conveyed an important massage of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif to Shah, media reports had claimed at that time.

Political circles believe that the message pertained to PML-N’s wish for PPP to return to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and continued dialogue between the two parties on various issues, including extension in NAB chairman’s term or appointment of a new chairman.