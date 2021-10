Another consignment of humanitarian aid was handed over to the Afghan authorities at Torkham border on Saturday. According to a press release, six trucks carrying aid, which contained flour, rice and pluses, was provided under Pak-Afg Cooperation Forum. Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal/Khyber, Akber Iftikhar handed over the aid to Incharge Afghan Torkham border crossing point, S.Ghazi ullah Hashmi. Afghan authorities, on the occasion, expressed their gratitude over the supply of aid.