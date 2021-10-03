Royal Saudi Navy forces arrive in Pakistan for joint drill

Royal Saudi Navy forces have reached Karachi to participate in a joint naval drill with Pakistani forces, Saudi media reported on Saturday. In a report shared on Twitter by the Saudi embassy in Islamabad, Al-Arabiya footage showed Saudi vessels docking at the Karachi port being received by Pakistan Navy officials. “The ships of the Saudi naval forces will participate in naval maneuvers with the Pakistani forces,” the broadcaster said. “The kingdom’s land and naval forces have conducted military exercises with Pakistani forces several times, in light of the strong relations between the two countries.” The two naval forces have strong relations as Pakistan had provided training to Saudi officers and sailors during the Saudi navy’s formative period between the 1970’s and 80’s. Many Saudi officers are graduates of the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.













