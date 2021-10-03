Five martyred in terrorist attack in NW

As many as four soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) and a Levies Sub-Inspector on Saturday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorist attack on a security forces’ vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, age 35 years, Havaldar Ishaq, resident of Kurram, age 37 years, Lance Naik Wali, resident of Khyber, age 28 years, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, resident of Kurram, age 28 years and Sub-Inspector Javed, resident of Spinwam, age 38 years, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The ISPR added that the clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan. The news of martyrdom of Pakistan Army and Levies soldiers in the incident of terrorism was sad, the minister for information said in a statement. he said such cowardly acts cannot dampen the spirits of the nation which stood by the security forces in the war against terrorism. The sacrifices of the security forces, he said, would not go in vain.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also condemned the attack and said that it was sad to know that security forces personnel were martyred in terrorists’ attack.