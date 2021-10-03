Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menace: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that use of drug leads towards destruction and collective efforts are needed to make society free from this menace.

Addressing a ceremony held at FAST University Islamabad, the IGP appealed the parents, elders of families and teachers to keep continuous check on activities of children for their bright and secure future.

The IGP said that narcotics was a threat to the society and use of drug by students or young people destroys their lives and keeps them away from their destination of bright future. “ It is therefore appealed that the parents as well as elders of families and teachers should keep continuous check on activities of their children,” he added.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman urged the students to focus on their studies, keep vigilant eye on their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.

The IGP said that campaign has been started to make Islamabad “drug-free” city and strict action was being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs. He said that anti-narcotics unit has been also established by Islamabad police to get rid of drug menace and ensure effective efforts against drug peddling activities.

Islamabad police chief said that police have contacted various religious scholars, teachers, members of civil society, traders and other notables and also sought their cooperation against this menace.

During the ongoing year, he said that effective action was ensured against drug pushers and cache of narcotics including heroin, hashish, ice and cocaine was recovered from them. He said that most of the nabbed persons used to supply drugs at educational institutions while use of narcotics has significantly decline through efforts of Islamabad police.

He said an awareness campaign has been also launched by Islamabad police in educational institutions and students are briefed about harms of drug use.

For a bright and secure life, he advised the students to keep doing hard work and get education with complete devotion besides cooperation with police to make this society as exemplary for others.

The IGP said that young people are our real assets and their hard work can ensure bright future for the country. Education is key to success and every challenge can be countered with hard work and sincere approach in life, he added.Director FAST University Dr. Zohaib Iqbal appreciated Islamabad police over its efforts against drug peddling and urged all segments of society to fulfill their responsibilities in curbing this menace.