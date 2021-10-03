137 Kashmiris martyred in current year in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 137 Kashmiris — including 35 in custody and fake encounters — in the territory since January this year till September 30. The data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Saturday, said besides these killings, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, was killed in custody in Udhampur jail while Icon of Kashmir freedom movement, Syed Ali Gilani, died at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar, where he had been kept under house arrest for over a decade. The data revealed that 59 houses and structures were destroyed and damaged by Indian troops by using chemical substance and mortar shells during 2007 cordon and search operations in different parts of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region. The data showed that at least 451 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters, processions and mourners by Indian troops and arrested 901 people, including Hurriyet leaders, activists, youth and women while most of them were booked under black laws PSA and UAPA. The data reveals that ten women have been widowed and twenty nine children’s orphaned till September ending this year.













