PTI to observe 3-day mourning on demise of Umer Sharif

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

PTI Sindh announced to observe a three-day mourning in memory of the legendary actor Umer Sharif, Haleem said while addressing a press conference in Karachi at Sindh Assembly building.

Member National Assembly Jai Pirkash Lohana, MPAs Saeed Afridi and Raja Azhar, and senior PTI leaders Haji Muzafar Shujrah, Aamir Abro, Kashif Nizami and others were also present on the occasion. “The press conference was called to highlight some serious issues relating to Sindh health department particularly NICVD,”

Haleem Adil said. Umer Sharif was an actor of high caliber and his demise created a vacuum that could not be filled for a long time, he said adding that Umer Sharif was a gigantic name in the genre of comedy who earned worldwide galore for the country. Haleem Adil Sheikh appreciated efforts of federal and provincial governments for treatment of the artist and said that both of the governments extended possible assistance to the family of Umer Sharif in the regard. “Pakistani nation salutes Umer Sharif for his unmatched services in the field of art and paying glowing tribute to the actor who become an identity of the country throughout the world,”