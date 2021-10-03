Int’l Day of Non-Violence has no relevance for Kashmiris

International Day of Non-Violence, being observed on Saturday, holds no relevance for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as they continue to suffer under brutal Indian military occupation.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said when International Day of Non-Violence is being observed across the globe, Indian atrocities continue to take heavy toll on the people of IIOJK. It said Kashmiris have been facing bullets, pellets, torture, incarcerations and sexual assaults at the hands of brutal Indian troops since decades.

The report said Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to simmer under inhuman military siege imposed by India for the past several decades and intensified by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on August 5, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the occupied territory. It said accounts of violence and torture by Indian occupational forces are emerging on daily basis from IIOJK.

The report said the Kashmiris are being brutalised day in and day out during the so-called cordon and search operations by Indian troops. It pointed out that 14 Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets in the month of September, while more than 95,000 have been killed by the troops since January 1989 till date in the occupied territory.

The report deplored that Indian machinations to bring demographic changes are going on unhindered in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. World must take immediate cognizance of Indian illegal and destabilizing actions in IIOJK, it said, warning that Modi-led BJP regime’s militaristic policy is imperiling peace and stability in South Asia.