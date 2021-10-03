Police produces 30 Indian fishermen in local court

Docks Police on Saturday produced 30 arrested Indian fishermen before a local court for violating territorial waters.

The court granted five days remand of Indian fishermen to police. “We were unintentionally entered in Pakistani waters while on a fishing trip,” arrested Indian fishermen earlier told the court.

“We have to conduct Covid tests of the fishermen,” the investigation officer informed the court. “The police has seized the fishing boat and the fish catch,” official said.

The court ordered the investigation officer to submit its report in the next hearing of the case.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had arrested the Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters and doing illegal fishing in Pakistan’s waters.

Arrested fishermen were handed over to Docks police station after the initial investigation.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other’s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries have been poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locating their precise places.