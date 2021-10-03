No increase in Hajj and Umrah expenses, says minister

Federal Minister for Religious and Minority Affairs, Dr Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri on Saturday said the government would not increase Hajj and Umrah expenses and would continue efforts to ensure the best possible facilities to the people.

While addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet members of Private Hajj Group Organization here he said coronavirus has gripped the entire world but now by the grace of Allah Almighty and with the cooperation of the nation, the pandemic has been overcome.

The ceremony was presided over by Haji Masood Shinwari, the newly elected President of Hope. Dr Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri administered oath to the newly elected officials and while congratulating them expressed his determination that the newly elected leadership would work with the government to play its role in providing all possible facilities to the pilgrims.

The minister said the government is in contact with the Saudi government. He said, after being deprived of Hajj twice, there is now hope that the ban on Hajj and Umrah will be completely lifted, he stated.

“I assure the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims that we will do our best for better facilities,” he said.

At the governmental level, the Pakistani and the Saudi government had close ties. As a first step, talks would be held at the level of secretaries while at the step, it would be discussed at ministerial level, he said adding,

“I sincerely hope that all matters will be settled amicably.”