Pakistan, Korea to sign MoU on Buddhist heritage preservation

Pakistan and the Republic of Korea will soon conclude an MoU to preserve and promote Gandhara Buddhist heritage, Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo revealed this at an event organised in connection with his country’s National and Armed Forces Day. The ambassador said this MOU is expected to facilitate the Korean Buddhist tourism project which was discussed when the president of Jogye order, the biggest Buddhist sect in Korea, came to Pakistan back in 2019. Alluding to the cooperation between the two countries in different sectors, Suh Sangpyo pointed out that the Korean companies are increasing investments to Pakistan. In automobile sector, Korea cars, Hyundai and Kia, are locally being produced. In mobile phone business, Samsung Electronics are establishing an assembly line in Karachi and once established as planned by December, the factory will produce three million units of mobile phones a year and provide job opportunities to the locals. The Korean envoy said his country has also doubled Economic Development Cooperation Fund for Pakistan from $ 500 million to $ one billion for five years, starting from next year. Five projects of $40 million are in progress, whilst next year two more projects amounting to $15 million will also be added, he said.













