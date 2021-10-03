Sarwar for national harmony to combat challenges

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said that all political and religious parties should keep national interest as supreme in order to cope with the challenges being faced by the country.

Addressing a book-launch ceremony at governor house, Chaudhry Sarwar said that sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in war against terrorism are unprecedented. “Pakistan is ready to play its role in establishing peace in the region including Afghanistan in the current scenario,” he said.

He said that Pakistan has one of the best armed forces in the world, who are foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists and anti-state forces.

He said that whole nation is with its brave forces in their war against terrorism, adding that the international community — including the US — should value the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in war against terrorism.

Later, talking to the media, he said that Pakistan is facing many challenges due to current situation in Afghanistan. He called upon all political and religious parties to play their role to overcome these challenges, by forgetting their differences, in the larger interest of the country to thwart the evil plans of enemies. He said that the current government doesn’t believe in political victimisation; rather it believes in supremacy of law and order, adding that practical steps are being taken to strengthen the institutions. He said that the PTI led government is committed to providing all basic facilities to the people — including education and health facilities.