President briefed on performance of Foundation University

President FUI Waqar Ahmed Malik along with Rector FUI, Maj GenNasirDilawar Shah HI(M) (retd) and other university officials gave a briefing to President Dr Arif Alvi on the performance of Foundation University Islamabad.

During the meeting, the president of Pakistan appreciated the impressive progress made by FUI during a short span of time. Alvi showed satisfaction on FUI vision and future insight about the need of the country especially in research, quality degree programmes, ORIC, zero tolerance on drug and tobacco usage and harassment.

He expressed his pleasure about having the nursing programme that is the need of the day and emphasised that the capacity of nursing college must be increased to cater to the national and international needs. He further said that higher education needs to be promoted to put the country on the path of faster socio-economic development. He emphasised that FUI should focus on hybrid education model to increase the highly educated and skilled human resource.

The president showed special interest in university-industry synergy by having workable and meaningful MOUs. He said that the university must look for international research funding and make special arrangements for alternatively able persons.