PID and PAA hold consultative meeting

Press Information Department held consultative meeting with Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) in Islamabad on Saturdy. The participants of the meeting discussed salient features of recently approved ‘advertisement policy’ and its implementation mechanism. During the meeting, both sides discussed all the aspects of the new policy which covers all traditional and non-traditional mediums. The PAA delegation, newly elected office bearers including Chairman Jamal Mir, Nouman Nabi, new Islamabad Zone Chairman Usman Attique Butt, Nadeem Akbar and Shabbir Malik appreciated government’s efforts for uplifting the advertising industry. The PAA extended full support for early implementation of the newly approved policy. Principal Information Officer (PIO) Sohail Ali Khan reciprocated and emphasised that the new advertisement policy was much awaited and will ensure transparency and conducive environment for media industry.













