fpcciAccording to the FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, Pakistan’s business, industry, and trade communities are united in their opposition to the implementation of mandated digital and online payments.

In this case, the new law was The Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021, which he was speaking of.

The new law mandates the use of the internet and digital channels for any business and commercial transactions above Rs250,000. To be clear, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo never celebrated the enforcement of mandatory digital payments for business transactions, but rather celebrated a 40-day delay in the law’s taking effect. So that the private sector and government can get down and work out a solution to the problem together. He went on to say that FPCCI had been misquoted on the subject in a few newspapers a few days prior. For his part, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that when the new law was passed, the FPCCI immediately escalated it to the authorities and pointed out that mandatory online and digital payments pose significant challenges for Pakistan’s economy, which relies on post-dated cheques and credit terms of 2-3 months, and businesses will be unable to adhere to the new ordinance’s requirement due to this fact. Large B2B deals always require partial or delayed payments based on trust and business practices in the country in question.

When the new regulation went into effect just two days later, the government was obliged to defer the demand for required digital payments for 40 days because commercial transactions had ceased in just two days, according to the FPCCI Chief. According to him, this demonstrates how out of touch with Pakistan’s business and economic realities the new conditionality is. For Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, if the new law and required digital payments rules go into effect, cash and check transactions by firms will be recognized as income rather than expenditure, which is absurd. He went on to say that SMEs would be less likely to comply with the legislation if it were less punitive and nonsensical. According to FPCCI, the government will be unable to make the transition to required digital payments in the near future. Furthermore, payments made using cheques are completely legal and well-recorded.

He reaffirmed that FPCCI’s President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo was looking forward to having a detailed conversation on the subject as soon as possible with the Minister of Finance & Revenue and FBR.