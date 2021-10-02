MCR collects Rs3246.557m revenue

The Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) claimed to obtain a landmark achievement in tax collection by collecting an amount of Rs3246.557 million during the fiscal year 2020-21 against the actual total income of Rs1842.606 million in the corresponding year.

Chief Corporation Officer (CCO), MCR Ali Abbas Bukhari said that the MCR had collected Rs900 million as building plan fee with an increase of 300 percent in 2020-21 compared to the previous year’s Rs295 million during the same period.

He said that the MCR had set the target of Rs252.150 million on the account of Transfer of Immovable Prosperity (TTIP) in 2019-20, however, in the fiscal year 2020-21 it was revised at Rs900 million.

“Whereas Rs1000 million were collected, that was a landmark achievement and above 300 percent under the head of TTIP,” he added.

Ali informed that the MCR has also collected around 200 percent to 418 percent from fresh auctioning of its 585 out of the total 1505 shops after re-assessment of rent by the District Rent Assessment Committee (DRAC) and settlement of court cases.