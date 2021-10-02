Gold price increases by Rs400 to Rs114,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 per tola and was traded at Rs114,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs114,100 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs98,165 against its sale at Rs97,872 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs89,985 from Rs89,670. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1761 against its sale at $1754.













