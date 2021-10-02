Google announces more powerful search engine technology

Google has announced a more powerful search engine technology that combines search criteria for more accurate and tailor-made results, as it seeks to leverage its artificial intelligence expertise to streamline user experience and maintain its hold on web traffic.The company unveiled the platform at its Search On ’21 event, during which Google executives discussed how their AI developments aim to make information on the web more useful while curbing the spread of misinformation. “There’s more information accessible at people’s fingertips than at any point in human history. And advances in artificial intelligence will radically transform the way we use that information, with the ability to uncover new insights that can help us both in our daily lives and in the ways we are able to tackle complex global challenges,” Prabhakar Raghavan, a senior vice president at Google, said. Google is seeking to claw back and retain market share, particularly in the shopping space, as more users are bypassing its search engine to directly access platforms. It has already lost the top spot to Amazon as more people now directly shop from the e-commerce company’s platform. For Apple users, a search can simply be done by executing a voice command to its AI assistant Siri. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a major shift in consumer preferences and accelerated the shift to digital as home-bound users increasingly turned online to shop, keep entertained and work.













