‘Lot of work’ before climate summit, host Britain admits

Nations have “a lot of work to do” in the weeks left before the COP26 climate summit, host Britain said Saturday as calls for greater ambition and more cash to fight warming grew.

The Glasgow summit, which opens on October 31 and which was delayed a year by the pandemic, is being billed by observers as crucial for the continued viability of the Paris climate deal. The 2015 accord committed nations to limit global warming to “well below” 2 Degrees Celsius through sweeping emissions cuts and to gun for a safer cap of 1.5C.

But in the six years since the landmark deal, greenhouse gas emissions have continued rising along with disasters such as drought, flooding and storms supercharged by rising temperatures. COP26 President Alok Sharma, at the end of a preparatory meeting of ministers in Milan, said there was a “real sense of urgency” among nations to accelerate their emissions cutting plans.

“I do not underestimate the amount of work which is required,” Sharma told reporters.

“There was a consensus we need to collectively do more… and a number of parties pointed out it’s on all of us but particularly for the G20 nations,” which produce 80 percent of all manmade emissions. “Everybody acknowledges that Glasgow is likely to be a critical point for setting ambition for the next decade,” Sharma said.