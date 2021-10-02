Tuck into Turkey — it’s still toasty in this beguiling country well into November

Turkey has long been a favourite of British holidaymakers – and finally its doors have swung open once again. So, get booking. Poet Alphonse de Lamartine summed up the feelings of so many visitors to Turkey’s most famous city: ‘If one had but a single glance to give the world, one should gaze on Istanbul.’ With its sultanate palaces including the opulent, waterfront Topkapi Palace, many mosques, bazaars, walks along the glittering Bosphorous and numerous museums, Istanbul is both beguiling and action-packed. Turunc, on the Bozburun Peninsula, is a ‘holiday resort’, but it is a lot more peaceful than most and comes with a Blue Flag beach. It’s surrounded by nature: emerald mountains, olive groves and fields of corn. Zip around on Dolmus buses to explore the peninsula. Or check out exquisite coves, many inaccessible by road, on well-organised five-bay cruises. Love a bit of resort fun but equally want to get away to your own space? Then find yourself a villa outside Kalkan, so you can dip into the town for harbourside bars and restaurants, then escape for a dip in your pool whenever you want.













