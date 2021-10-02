PGF celebrates Women’s Golf Day with three events

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) women’s wing celebrated Women’s Golf Day by holding three separate golf matches simultaneously at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore on Saturday. At Lahore, rain forced a delay of two and half hours and the match committee used its discretionary powers to reduce the match play from 18 to 9 holes. A total of 47 women participated in this event. Parkha Ejaz, a two handicapper, carded the best gross score and was declared the best golfer of the match. At Islamabad, 31 women teed off on time and played purposeful golf in a very competitive environment. Mrs Tahira Nazir, who has the honour of winning national championships several times, produced the best gross score of 85, and was declared the best golfer of the match. At Karachi, despite the adverse weather forecast, luckily there was no rain. Rather, the DHA Golf Course enjoyed sufficient sun shine to provide acceptable playing conditions. A total of 31 women participated in this event. Humna Amjad, with a handicap of 1.7, carded the best gross score of 76 and was declared the best golfer of the match.













