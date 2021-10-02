United Rashford returns to full training after shoulder surgery

MANCHESTER: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford should return to full training after a recent shoulder surgery and be available after an international break, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Rushford said in August that he had surgery for a shoulder injury in the second half of the 2020-21 season. The injury shortened his game time, and the 23-year-old played a limited role with England as he played in the Euro 2020 final in July and lost to champion Italy. “Marcus trained in full contact for the first time today (Friday),” Solskjaer said prior to Saturday’s home game with Premier League Everton. “He had some tackles flying, but he seemed okay and was happy to see it. Marcus is fine, he’s working really hard, but he ( Until now) there was no contact. “If his shoulders can be contacted now, he should be ready for an international post.” The international break will begin on Monday and United will return to the league on October 16 against Leicester City. Defender Luke Shaw, who suffered a shoulder injury from a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, will take a fitness test later. He also missed Wednesday’s victory against Villarreal in the 2-1 Champions League due to illness.













