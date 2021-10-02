Add these five fruits to your daily diet

Sweet cravings can hinder your weight loss journey, particularly during the festive season.

At such a time, fruits can be your saving grace, as they are not only healthy and delicious but also a great way to support your weight loss efforts.

Fruits are high in vitamins, minerals and satiating fibre, making them the best choice for achieving sustainable weight loss goals. As per Grow with Kimaye, INI Farms, here are five fruits that would keep your diet from crashing.

BANANAS — you can substitute dessert treats with bananas that are nutrient-dense and contain soluble fibre, pectin, and resistant starch, which can reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness. By increasing satiety, bananas can help you avoiding overeating. One hour before workout, you can spread a tablespoon of peanut butter on a banana and enjoy as a great pre-workout snack. Additionally, varieties like Yelakki bananas have a hint of vanilla and caramel undertones making them a great alternative to cupcakes or doughnuts for those with a sweet tooth.

GUAVA — guavas are a weight-loss-friendly fruit that contains antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. They’ll keep you full for a longer time, regulate your metabolism, and balance your blood sugar levels. The low-calorie content of this tropical fruit makes it an ideal weight loss food especially for people with diabetes. If you are craving something tangy and refreshing, combine a slice of pink guava with a pinch of chaat masala, or add it to your salad; you can also eat it plain.