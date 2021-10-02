Celebrities grieve over the death of comedian Umer Sharif

On Saturday, Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany after a prolonged illness. His wife Zareen Ghazal confirmed the demise of the veteran comedian.

After the news of his death, Pakistani celebrities through their social media accounts expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the comedian and actor.

“Complete loss of words on passing away of the legendary Umer Sharif sahab. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give his family peace. Ameen,” actor and singer Ali Zafar wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Actor Faisal Qureshi tweeted: “Heartbroken to receive the devastating news of our very own king of comedy #UmerSharif. He was a true gem in our industry and nothing short of a legend amongst us. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Actor and Producer Humayun Saeed said: “Deeply saddened to learn about Umer Sharif sb. He was without any doubt the ultimate comedy king. May Allah bless his soul. We will miss you Umer bhai!”