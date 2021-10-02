President, PM grieved over death of Umer Sharif

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned comedian/actor Umer Sharif. The president and the prime minister, in their separate condolence messages, prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The president observed that late Sharif had earned distinction in the field of comedy and carved out a place for himself. The prime minister observed that Umer Sharif was a talented personality who enjoyed a distinct place in acting and comedy. His services in the relevant field would be remembered for a long time.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, on his twitter account confirmed his death.

With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 2, 2021

On 28 September, late Umar Sharif was boarded in an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US, but his condition deteriorated on the way and he was admitted to a hospital in Germany during a stopover. The popular comedian was born on April 19, 1955 and started his career as a stage performer.