High-level talks with TTP groups are underway: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, while speaking to media Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed asserted that important talks are going on with some Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) groups seeking harmony.

Sheikh Rasheed clarified that it is out of question that the warmongers will get general pardon. But “It is irrational to fight those who have laid down their arms,” he added.

The case of the terrorists involved in the Army Public School (APS) massacre is also different, the interior minister maintaining. “We know who is good and who is bad,” he said.

While talking about the opposition parties, he said that it’s unnecessary to take the opposition parties into confidence.

“There is no need to take the opposition into confidence as they [opposition leaders] are themselves thieves,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, in an interview given to TRT World, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the talks with the TTP factions are underway in Afghanistan.

When asked whether the government was in talks with the TTP, he said: “There are different groups that form the TTP. We are in talks with some of them.”

In response to another question that if the Afghan Taliban were helping in the reconciliation process, he said: “Talks are taking place in Afghanistan. In that sense, Yes.”

The premier further said that the government can forgive TTP members and they can become normal citizens if they surrender.