Jam Kamal steps down from BAP presidency

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced his resignation from the presidency of the Balochistan Awami Party.

In his message on Twitter, Jam Kamal said that he was proud to be the first president of BAP. He Twitted, “I would ask BAP central Organiser Mr. Jan Jamali and Mr. Manzoor Kakar GS of BAP to have a meeting and announce BAP party elections at earliest. Alhamdulillah served a good three year as party president and relinquish from my party presidentship post today.”

“It’s been an honor for me to be the first president of this party. BAP has shown great democratic values and space for all its members. No party has so much space of freedom as BAP has. Where everyone can express their views, suggestions, and critics openly and with fear,” he said.

“Inshallah this party shall grow more in Balochistan and i am very hopeful its youth and upcoming members shall build its foundation stronger and gradually the opportunist shall leave its ranks and let it grow and progress,” he further said.