More than 60 million have received at least one jab in Pakistan: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: NCOC has given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 60 million citizens in Pakistan. National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said on Saturday.

“Over 60 million people have received at least one jab of COVID vaccine. God willing, the tally of fully vaccinated will also exceed 30 million today,” the planning and development minister tweeted.

He expressed the hope that we will achieve the target of vaccinating 70 million people by December. He also urged the rest of the people to get a vaccine shot at the earliest.

On September 28, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to start Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

Umar made an announcement through his official Twitter account. He said that the country’s top platform is overseeing COVID response. It has decided to start vaccination of all children aged 12 years and older.

We will launch a special drive for vaccination at schools. It will become easier for students to get vaccine doses against the viral disease, he added.