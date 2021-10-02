Coronavirus kills 46 people, infects 1,664 in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 46 more lives in the past 24 hours (Friday), taking the overall number of deaths to 27,831. According to the figure released by the National Command and Operation Center, 1,664 fresh cases were administered in the last 24 hours. After the emergence of new cases the overall positive cases has surged to 1,248,202.

Statistics 2 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,796

Positive Cases: 1664

Positivity %: 3.21%

Deaths : 46

Patients on Critical Care: 3511 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 2, 2021

Moreover, a total of 51,796 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan during the last 24 hours (Friday), whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.21 percent. Since September 25, Pakistan has reported a positivity rate below 4% on six out of seven days.

The number of patients in critical care was 3,511. However, with 2,847 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the tally for recoveries now stands at 1,173,437, NCOC’s data showed.

Furthermore, 458,697 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 432,190 in Punjab, 174,260 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,590 in Islamabad, 32,943 in Balochistan, 34,193 in Azad Kashmir and 10,329 in Gilgit-Baltistan.