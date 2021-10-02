Rupee gains 18 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 18 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs170.47 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs170.65. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs172.2 and Rs173.2 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 69 paisa and closed at Rs197.40 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.09, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.53, whereas an increase of 32 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs229.71 as compared to its previous closing of Rs229.39. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs46.41 and Rs45.45 respectively.













