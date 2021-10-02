Kitchen items’ prices ease for second consecutive week

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 30, for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.10 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The food commodities that contributed to the decline in weekly inflation included tomatoes, the prices of which decreased by 12.57 percent on a (WoW) basis. The other items that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (6.75pc), bananas (3.67pc), wheat flour bag (2.33pc), sugar (1.73pc), gur (0.92pc), pulse Moong (0.71pc), chillies powdered (0.57pc), pulse Mash (0.27pc) and pulse Gram (0.26pc).

On a Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed a major decrease in prices included tomatoes (50.52pc), pulse moong (29.75pc), potatoes (26.69pc) and onions (21.66pc).

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed an increase on WoW basis, included LPG (2.27pc), potatoes (1.73pc) and garlic (1.61pc). The items that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included, mainly electricity for Q1 (57.92pc), LPG (55.16pc), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (40.40pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (38.82pc), cooking oil 5 liter (38.06pc), mustard oil (37.87pc), chicken (36.97pc), chili’s powder (34.95pc), gents sandal (33.37pc), eggs (25.62pc) and gents Sponge chappal (25.13pc).