MCCI for liaison with govt on easy taxation, business promotion

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) newly elected president, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, said that they would stimulate liaison with incumbent government for business fraternity’s easy taxation.

Speaking at the annual general body meeting after assuming charge of the president here on late Thursday night, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain informed that the chamber would pass on business community issues to power corridors for their solution.

He noted that traders were facing hard times owing to COVID-19 and inflation, adding that especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in addition to the trade industry.

Newly elected president asserted that our team would put in all its energies for improvement of business conditions and added that it would work for socio-economic development of the South Punjab region.

“Making business easy is also our priority,” Khawaja Hussain maintained, adding that infrastructure, economic and industrial development would be focused.

He appreciated outgoing president Khawaja Salauddin under whose leadership, his team discharged their duties for betterment of MCCI. Earlier, Election Commissioner, Mughees Farid Sheikh announced the names of the winners for president, senior vice president and vice president slots.

Khawaja Hussian, Sohail Zafar and Naveed Tufail were elected for president, senior VP and vice VP respectively. Later, Outgoing president Khawaja Salauddin presented an annual performance report. Among others Main Tanvir A sheikh, Romana Tanvir, Khwaja Muhammad Yousuf, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Khawaja Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan Sadozai, Mian Arshad Iqbal, Asim Saeed attended AGM.